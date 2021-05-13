Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $900,000 Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $140.29 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

