Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $769,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.22.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

