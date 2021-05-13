Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,915 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of LSI opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

