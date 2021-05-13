Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Christine L. Pickering Sells 615 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 1,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $50.28.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
