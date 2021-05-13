Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Christine L. Pickering Sells 615 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 1,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $50.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

