Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.