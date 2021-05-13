GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 118 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $485.49. The stock had a trading volume of 133,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.66 and a 200 day moving average of $442.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.