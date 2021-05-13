GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,342. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

