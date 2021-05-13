GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $43.31. 88,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.