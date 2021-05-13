GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 31.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 151,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 144,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,360,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,179,000 after acquiring an additional 275,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.28. 572,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

