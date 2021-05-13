GVO Asset Management Ltd Invests $130,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. SEI Investments accounts for 0.1% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,357. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,495. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

