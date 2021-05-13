GVO Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.06. 11,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,902. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.82. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

