GVO Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,273 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 649,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,458,826. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

