GVO Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Futu comprises about 0.2% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 122,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,059. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.95.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

