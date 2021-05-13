Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46, Yahoo Finance reports.

Guild stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,400. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

