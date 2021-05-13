Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GPI opened at $156.77 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

