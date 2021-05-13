Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GO stock traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 6,078,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,614. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,992 shares of company stock worth $14,519,722. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

