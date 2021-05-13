Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,222 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.