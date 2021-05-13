Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

NYSE:AAP opened at $201.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.76 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

