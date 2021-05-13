Greenleaf Trust Has $349,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

