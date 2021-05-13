Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,613,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $412.42 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

