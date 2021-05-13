Greenleaf Trust Buys 234 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

