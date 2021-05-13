Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

