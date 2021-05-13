Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNCGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.40. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

