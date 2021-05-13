Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

