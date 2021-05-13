Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $118.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.92 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $487.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $474.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $484.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

