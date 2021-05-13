Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.45.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders have acquired a total of 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last 90 days.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.