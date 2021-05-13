Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 661.20 ($8.64).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 692.50 ($9.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 693.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 666.31. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

