Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 429,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of SC opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.