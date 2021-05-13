Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $18.26 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 481,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

