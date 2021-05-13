Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 875,083 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 875,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,392,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

UAA opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

