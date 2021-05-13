Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 43,306 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,306 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Element Solutions worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

