Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CommScope by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after buying an additional 435,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,604,000 after buying an additional 504,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $29,365,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of COMM opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

