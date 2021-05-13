Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 376,162 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 376,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

UFS opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

