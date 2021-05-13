Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,892 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $148.50 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.