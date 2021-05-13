Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
GRAY traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,229. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
