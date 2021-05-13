Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GRAY traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,229. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 587.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

