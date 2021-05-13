GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $99,707.20 and $37.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00613778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00235111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.07 or 0.01245319 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.43 or 0.01048786 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,669,700 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

