Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $101.17 on Monday. Gravity has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.37.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $6,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

