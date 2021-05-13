Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $101.17 on Monday. Gravity has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.37.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
