Gratus Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $367.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

