Gratus Capital LLC Sells 105 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

