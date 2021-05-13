Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 241,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

