Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

GPMT stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $688.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

