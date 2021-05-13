Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 885,815 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

