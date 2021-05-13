goeasy Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$137.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$162.00.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$138.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$137.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.08. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$43.07 and a 52-week high of C$157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 in the last 90 days.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

