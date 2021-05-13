Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 185,503 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$53.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
