Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 185,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,455,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,006,919.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

