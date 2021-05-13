GINcoin (GIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,306.74

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 91.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $39,306.74 and approximately $26.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,041.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.35 or 0.07594394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.53 or 0.02490992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00634557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00176694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.09 or 0.00795509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00624070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.00591823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007164 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.