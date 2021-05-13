Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.2% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.28. 117,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

