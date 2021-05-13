Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $41.74 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $41.74 million and $13.73 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00084885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.01032678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00110769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

