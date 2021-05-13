German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856 over the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

