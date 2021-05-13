George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$131.00 to C$141.00. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$116.04 and last traded at C$115.50, with a volume of 91002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545.

The company has a market cap of C$17.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.50.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.2499996 EPS for the current year.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

