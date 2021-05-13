George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from $124.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Shares of George Weston stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. George Weston has a 1-year low of $68.47 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

